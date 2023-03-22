Mexicans on stage at the Miami Open

In the second Masters 1000 of the year, the Miami Open (March 19 to April 2), there will be three Mexicans on stage. One in the singles draw with Fernanda Contreras, another in the men’s doubles with Santiago González (together with the Frenchman Edouard Roger-Vasselin) and one more in the women’s doubles with Giuliana Olmos (in a pair with the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia).

Fernanda received a wild card to debut in her first international WTA 1000 and the second of her career, being her first test against the Romanian Sorana Cirstea starting this morning.

The first Masters 1000 tournament in which Contreras participated was the one in Guadalajara last October, where she was eliminated in her presentation against the Australian Ajla Tomljanovic. In the singles draw, the favorite to win is the world number one and current champion, the Polish Iga Swiatek.

The last tournament for Contreras from Potosi was the Monterrey Open, where she reached the final in the doubles category, and in case of advancing to the second week in Miami, she could not appear for the San Luis Open WTA 125, where she will also enter via wildcard. Fernanda is the second Mexican in history to play in the Miami Open, after Renata Zarazúa in 2021, which she came from qualy. At the end of Miami, Contreras will play the Billie Jean King Cup (April 14 and 15) representing Mexico together with Giuliana Olmos, Renata Zarazúa and Marcela Zacarías, to face Spain in the qualifiers.