Mexico achieves second victory in the World Baseball Classic

Mexico City.- Mexico is one step away from advancing to the World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals.

The magic that the ninth tricolor showed with the United States faded at times despite beating Great Britain 2-1.

For the third time, Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona became the den of the Aztecs. From the stands, the fans did not get tired of singing “Mexico, Mexico, Mexico”, but something was happening with the bats.

On this occasion, it was not Joey Meneses or Randy Arozarena, but Alexis Wilson who was the key player in manager Benjamín Gil’s line up, driving in both runs.

Wilson, originally from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, entered the Aztec roster at the last minute as a substitute for Alejandro Kirk, catcher for the Toronto Blue Jays.

As if it were a sign, hours before the clash with the British, Alexis was announced as the starting catcher in place of the American Austin Barnes.

In the second inning, the Sinaloan hit a single with a ground ball to third base, and from Isaac Paredes’ spikes, the first fell.

Taijuan Walker closed the lockdown during the 4 innings he worked on the mound by allowing just one hit, issuing a walk and prescribing 8 chocolates.

However, with the relief of Manny Barreda, the Great Britain National Team took a breather and took advantage of Chávez Young’s walk and stolen base.

So when BJ Murray took his turn and hit, Young buzzed the plate to even the score.

In the seventh of luck, the Aztecs again regained control.

Wilson, the lighting man, found the ball thrown by André Scrubb sending it to third base and driving in the winning run.

Giovanny Gallegos, the pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, was in charge of preventing the comeback of his rivals.

Mexico still needs to beat Canada to advance to the next round.

Wilson pushes Mexico

Alexis Wilson was at the place and time indicated.

The Sinaloan player was considered the Most Valuable Player of the game between Mexico and Great Britain by producing the two runs of the ninth tricolor.

Wilson was included in the Aztec roster as a bullpen catcher, but, due to the loss of Alejandro Kirk, player of the Toronto Blue Jays, manager Benjamín Gil gave him the title.

“It is taken with a lot of responsibility, very happy, happy to be able to take that opportunity and well, to try to make the most of it and help as much as possible.

“Whoever you play against, as long as you keep your mind focused and confident in what you can do, you can compete against anyone,” were the words of the 26-year-old baseball player when he found out that the green flannel is the goalkeeper.

For the second time, Alexis is part of the ninth Mexican, since in 2021 he was part of the group that attended the Tokyo Olympics.