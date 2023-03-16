Mexico will start a program for compatriots with criminal proceedings in the US – Hola News

Mexico City, Mar 15 (EFE).- Mexico is about to start a program for compatriots facing criminal proceedings in the United States, reported this Wednesday the head of the unit for North America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Robert Velasco.

Velasco announced the program in a meeting with the Committee on Foreign Relations, North America, of the Mexican Senate, in which he also spoke of the progress and achievements in the relationship between Mexico and the United States and Canada, based on the agreements resulting from the recent Summit of North American Leaders (CLAN).

While in terms of attention to Mexican communities abroad, the diplomat highlighted the Program for the Defense of Mexican Persons in Criminal Matters in the United States.

He explained that it is a program that is about to start, which “will make it possible to attend to Mexican people who are facing criminal proceedings” for serious crimes in which they have not admitted their guilt and that there are sufficient legal elements to presume their innocence.

Or in the event that they have received disproportionate sentences for injustices of the system, and that they belong to vulnerable populations.

“Connationals abroad, for lack of resources or for not speaking English, end up with disproportionate sentences because they did not have any type of legal defense,” Velasco explained.

He recalled that the program is central to the current administration and is in accordance with the vision of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, that the Mexican consulates “work as defenders of migrants abroad.”