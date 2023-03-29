Mhoni Vidente: What does my horoscope say today March 29, 2023 Predictions!

The Truth News bring you the best horoscopes and predictions of the most famous astrologer in Mexico, Mhoni Seer, in this special day. Start with the best attitude this Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

What does my Aries sign say (March 21 – April 19)

You will be able to stop time in today’s session. You will have an excellent mental performance, fully fulfilling your itinerary. Don’t seek someone’s company chronically just so you don’t experience loneliness up close. Take your time. Avoid letting your words transcend in today’s day. You will have a tendency to make mistakes during the day.

Seer’s Council: Each one has different capacities and must know how to exploit them, because in them resides the greatest advantage that one has in the competition of life.

What does my Taurus sign say (April 20 – May 20)

In the midst of these conflictive days, offers and proposals for progress that come from a friendly hand will appear. Your self-esteem goes up and up, and it’s not just because of your conquests. The game of passion has few secrets that you don’t know. Excessive expenses. You will have to handle yourself very prudently when planning expenses and evaluating income.

Tip of the day Your most sincere friends will invite you to do outdoor activities with them and you will feel that every day your heart is recharged with new vitality.

What does my Gemini sign say (May 21 – June 20)

You feel like you have something to prove to an old relative. That person, although he is far away, is still a source of pressure. There is a lot of drive and enthusiasm, especially if you are going through the happy moments of a recent relationship. Take advantage of this period. Your economy will go through some changes, difficult times could come that, if you are prepared, will not affect you.

Seer’s Council: An apparently complex professional situation, in fact it is simpler than you think. Let it happen and things will manifest for the better.

What does my Cancer sign say (June 21 – July 22)

You must dedicate yourself with every fiber of your being if you intend to live up to your responsibilities. Leave the past behind. You must learn to set aside certain customs if you want this formal relationship in which you are to work. Critical day for all types of commitments, contracts and investments. Fortune will be on your side on this day.

Seer’s Council: Value the people around you for their ability to be individual, unique and unrepeatable. Do not try to be one more in life, stand out.

What does my Leo sign say (July 23 – August 22)

Today you will have a difficult day, full of inconveniences and doubts. Proceed through the day with a lead foot. You will be the target of implausible reproaches from your partner today. Make your point of view known in the best possible way. Recent social activities have affected your pace of life. It will be difficult for you to keep up with your work rate.

Seer’s Tip: Words are very powerful weapons and can cause great damage to those you love if you don’t control them. moderate yourself.

What does my Virgo sign say (August 23 – September 22)

People from the past will return to your life. Take advantage of this opportunity to see them to relax a bit from your routines. Gone are the moments of charm and sweetness in the couple. Face these times of crisis with iron will. You will understand the importance of setting your goals ambitiously. You will need to learn to be more confident in your abilities.

Tip of the day: Always keep your mind open to change and renewal. What does not move stagnates and deteriorates remarkably. It is never too late to learn.

What does my Libra sign say (September 23 – October 22)

You will witness a revelation placed in front of you by destiny. Don’t let her pass before your eyes, hold on to her. Love is a hard thing to control, it will take you up and down like a roller coaster. Don’t try to rationalize it. Try to show yourself willing to work and helpful with your superiors, these attitudes do not go unnoticed.

Tip of the day: May failure and mistakes not discourage you from continuing to seek to achieve your goals. Assimilate the blows, learn the lesson and continue to advance.

What does my Scorpio sign say (October 23 – November 21)

Your usual cynicism will be enhanced and you will tend to mishandle your verbal arguments. Use your words carefully. Today, like almost every day, you will have arguments with your partner. There are things in you that you should change. Practice in your work has led you to optimize it incredibly. You will have a performance that not even you can believe.

Seer’s Council: You will see that there is no better thing than being yourself, let go of your reins and show yourself as you are. Put yourself on the priority list, pay more attention to yourself.

What does my Sagittarius sign say (November 22 – December 21)

You could find yourself involved in a family discord that has been incubating over time. Try to stay out of it. You will be able to find a good path. Problems with the couple will be solved through good communication. If you are independent, the economy will have a difficult period. If you depend on bosses, they will give you a lot of words but no upgrades.

Tip of the day Pay attention to everything that is happening around you and you will know which direction to take. You will be more relaxed and you will have advantages with the rest.

What does my Capricorn sign say (December 22 – January 19)

Day of formidable advances in work. You will be inspired and you will be a train that overwhelms problems. Today you will feel in perfect harmony with your partner. To the point that each will complete the other’s sentences. Seize the day. Be more reserved in the projects you work on. Don’t risk someone stealing your ideas.

Seer’s Council: Family relationships are complicated, a little distance will serve to loosen tensions. Be prudent and measured with your comments.

What does Aquarius say (January 20 – February 18)

You will experience great discoveries during today’s session. These will allow you to fix certain recent issues. Little by little you feel how the problems begin to overcome you. Do not let the couple wear out as a result of this. You will manage to meet your deadlines comfortably thanks to what you have learned from previous projects. Continue like this.

Seer’s Council: You can’t live your whole life locked up in a cocoon of loneliness and isolation. If you want to savor life it is necessary to take risks.

What does my Pisces sign say (February 19 – March 20)

Tendency to make the wrong decision and regret it later. Try, before committing yourself, to postpone that decision. The loners of the sign will have a more than active social life and will find many people willing to share good times. You will have new professional proposals, which can mean an opportunity for improvement and economic consolidation.

Tip of the day: Do not assume attitudes that you may later regret. It is always convenient to clarify the issues and not stay with the doubt.

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!