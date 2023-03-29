Nazionali, Rodriguez and Singo titolari and victories for Svizzera and Costa d’Avorio – Toro.it

Entrambi i giocatori sono partiti dal primo minuto e sia Svizzera che Costa d’Avorio hanno ottenuto una victoria con rete inviolata

Good news that I arrived at home Turin dalle Nazionali. Ricardo Rodriguez and Wilfried Singo I am still the protagonist with the nationali di svizzera and Avorio Coast. Nikola Vlasic twice, did not win in the victory of his Croatia for 2-0 in transfer against Turkey.

The game of Rodriguez and Singo

Ricardo Rodriguez’s Svizzera has won 3-0 at home against Israel. Per il capitano granata 85 minuti in campo. The game is decided by the reti of Vargas (39 ‘), Amdouni (47 ‘) and Widmer (52 ‘). Il number 13 has giocato as terzino sinsitro in the 4-3-2-1 of Mr. Yakin. The Costa d’Avorio di Singo won twice, having won 2-0 in transfers against Comore. 88 minutes in the countryside for the outside granata. To decide the match sono state the reti di Sangaré (36 ‘) and Kessié (58 ‘). The number 5 has played as an external destro in the 4-4-2 of Mr. Gasset.