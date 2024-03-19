Miami airport records record spring break passengers

He Miami International Airport (MIA), so far this year, registered the highest passenger growth in its history, a trend that is expected to continue during the rest of the month, coinciding with the dates of Spring Break and Easter celebrations.

Until last Saturday, the air terminal served 12.3 million passengers, which represents one million more travelers than on the same dates last year, with an increase of 9.6 percent, according to a Press release of the port entity.

The number of flights made to or from MIA also increased by 9 percent compared to the same period last year, since spring break began at universities in Florida and on the coast on March 1, it says. the fountain.

The statement adds that the strong upward trend will continue through the rest of March, when Miami-Dade County elementary schools begin spring break on March 22, and travelers take off for Easter weekend. at the end of the month.

The MIA plans to serve more than 170,000 passengers a day for the rest of March.

With the aim of avoiding the now common situations of violence in the city of Miami Beach, Last February, a commission approved a group of measures.

Local authorities said they face the March holidays with a series of preventive and proactive actions, with a level of “zero tolerance” for chaos, and include increasing police presence not only on the beach line, but throughout the city.

One of the most controversial measures was declaring a mandatory curfew this past weekend, initiative that caused discontent among local business owners.

The decision forced the closure of the centers from 11:59 p.m. local time until 6:00 a.m. each day, in the middle of Spring Break and in an area famous for its nightlife.