Orlando Fundichely and Dianelys Brito raise their voices after protests in Cuba: “Change is now”

Dozens of artists have used social networks to show their support for the Cuban people after the protests that shook Santiago de Cuba, Bayamo and Cárdenas this March 17th.

On his Instagram profile the well-known Cuban actor Orlando Fundichely He attacked the Cuban dictatorship without any warmth.

“For your children. Today thousands of Cubans took to the streets to protest the lack of freedom, hunger and blackouts. Right now new images have come out and they are massacring them. You cannot live like this and you cannot turn your back on those brave people who no longer have anything to lose. SOS Cuba, Homeland and Life. Long live free Cuba! Down with the dictatorship! Down with communism!”, shared the PRONYR TV producer as images of the protests circulated on the networks.

In that same social network, the actress Dianelys Brito He stressed in his stories that Cubans on the island are demanding radical change.

“The people of Cuba have taken to the streets in several provinces of the country demanding change, asking for freedom and shouting that they are hungry. “An entire country is dying of hunger and need!” wrote the artist.

Instagram Capture / Dianelys Brito

“The world needs to know this, The Cuban dictatorship must end. The change is already. Freedom”, was Dianelys’ claim.

Cubans who took to the streets to protest the lack of electricity and food also demanded freedom. In their voices were heard cries of “Homeland and Life” and “down with communism”.