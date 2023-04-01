King Charles III: James Bond to save his coronation

Sturgeon another day!

On May 6th the time has come: Charles III (74) is crowned king. The royal spectacle has not been seen in Great Britain for a long time: it has been almost 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II († 96) was anointed in Westminster Abbey in London.

It’s the event of the year for Brits, most of whom have never seen a coronation. And now even super spy 007’s next mission revolves around Charles’ big day!

Daniel Craig last played in the cinema in 007, for the 2012 Olympic Games in London he took care of the Queen

A new Bond novel will be released on May 4th. The appropriate title: “On HIS Majesty’s Secret Service”. The author: Charlie Higson (64). He revealed in conversation with „Variety“that everything remains typically 007 – and promised “sex, violence, cars, a dazzling villain with a nasty henchman and of course Bond himself.”

007 takes care of Charles: That’s what the new Bond book is about

The focus of the novel should be Charles’ coronation: Bond must prevent it from being disturbed. Exactly which scenarios threaten the royals is still a secret. Possibly play Harry (38) und Meghan (41)which cause a lot of stress in advance, play a role?

Possible story: Bond creates the Zoff around the balcony from the world!

As a reminder, when King Charles waves to his people from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation, Harry and Meghan reportedly want to be there. The problem: only the most important members of the royal family should be allowed up on the balcony – and the USA emigrants are no longer among them.

The renegade Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry really want to go to the palace balcony

“The palace is trying to complete the talks as quickly as possible because not everything can be done at the last moment. It could lead to chaos,” an insider told OK magazine.

Charles and Queen Camilla (75) want to avoid even more arguments and scandals about the Sussexes this time.

Maybe the perfect job for 007…

Fastest Bond Ever?

Incidentally, author Charlie Higson is said to have only recently received the order for the coronation 007 – no Bond novel should have been written so quickly! At the same time, Higson has big shoes to fill. The 007 book series, on which the cinema films are also based, was created in the 1950s by Ian Fleming († 56). Incidentally, almost at the same time as the coronation of Queen Elizabeth.

Higson already has experience with the double zero agent: He wrote several offshoots from the so-called “Young Bond” series (including “Still Water Kills”), which revolve around a younger 007.