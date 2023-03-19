The new life of Dani Alves in prison: two goals in a football match and the reaction it generated in other detainees

Dani Alves is still detained at the Brians 2 center in Barcelona

Dani Alves has spent almost two months behind bars after being accused by a 23-year-old girl of sexual assault at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona. The renowned soccer player, who was a Pumas player from Mexico when he was arrested, will remain in prison until the trial date against him is confirmed by the Barcelona Court.

It may interest you: Joana Sanz announced her separation from Dani Alves with a handwritten letter: “I find it hard to accept that it could break me into a thousand pieces”

While waiting for the process to start, the court determined that the Brazilian continue to be detained in the center Brian’s 2 and in the last few hours, new details of the life that Alves leads have been revealed. As indicated by the portal Servimediaand that sites such as the sports newspaper ACEfrom Spain, the historical side would be promoting inmates to participate in soccer matches.

What’s more, he would have been the protagonist in one of those meetings and even would have scored two goals. The outlet indicates that, sources from the prison service, the 39-year-old player “He is fully adapted to life inside the place and is very in tune with his module mates”. In addition to this, they indicate that it is a normal situation to see him surrounded by other prisoners and that he also signs autographs for those who ask for them.

It may interest you: Dani Alves’ reaction in prison after his wife announced the separation: “He is completely sunk”

His historic lawyer, the Brazilian Miraida Bridgesconfirmed to the press after seeing him in prison – he visits it once a week – that Alves is very happy with the treatment he receives from other inmates and that the rumors that he was “sunk” by his arrest are lies.

Another detail that was leaked about the day-to-day life in the detention center where Dani Alves is located is that, since the arrival of the footballer who was part of the squad for the Brazilian team in the last World Cup in Qatar, the requests for sportswear by the other detainees multiplied resoundingly.

Aerial view of the jail where the Brazilian player is located

After being denied parole, and awaiting the litigation that will define whether or not he was guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman on December 30 in the bathroom of a VIP space in the disco in the Catalan city, the player found out that his wife Joana Sanz decided to separate after the publication that the model made on her social networks.

It may interest you: Dani Alves’ brother took aim at Joana Sanz after announcing his separation from the footballer: “Never expect loyalty from anyone”

Sanz wrote a letter by hand that he posted on his Instagram account. “Since I was little I write my feelings to express myself, I suppose because I am an only child. Whatever it is, it does me good. I would love for the lines written here to be about love and happiness, but it is not the case. hIt has been horrible months, not the hardest of my life, because I have faced many storms, but very dark and painful ones.“, said.

“The feeling of abandonment and loneliness knocks on my door again. Thousands of ‘whys’ with no answer. I chose as a life partner a person who was perfect in my eyes, ”added the model in her lines.

Immediately afterwards, he highlighted the pain he is going through after deciding to part ways with the historic Brazilian right-back. “He was always there when I needed him the most. He always supported me in everything, always pushed me to grow, always caring, attentive … It’s so hard for me to accept that that person could break me into a thousand pieces. I think it will take years of my life to get years out of his way of looking at me, that way as if I were the most incredible thing in the world,” wrote the fashion influencer.

Keep reading:

Joana Sanz announced her separation from Dani Alves with a handwritten letter: “I find it hard to accept that it could break me into a thousand pieces”

The sexual scandal that moves the world of chess: the complaint of abuse of a young master to which eight other cases were added