Panama accuses Nicaragua of allowing Martinelli to use its embassy for political purposes

PANAMA CITY—Panama on Monday he accused the regime of Nicaragua of interference in their internal affairs by allowing the former president Ricardo Martinelli use its embassy, ​​where he took refuge on February 7 after being convicted of money laundering, for “political-partisan purposes.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Panama reported on Monday in a statement that it sent its Nicaraguan counterpart a “strong” protest.

Former president Ricardo Martinelli took refuge in said embassy after receiving asylum from Daniel Ortega, shortly after a sentence of more than 10 years in prison against him for money laundering became final.

The Panamanian Foreign Ministry indicated that it rejects that “under cover of supposed protection,” the former president continues to use the diplomatic headquarters for political activities “with the silence” of the Nicaraguan regime, which, it assured, “is an open interference in Panamanian internal affairs.” ” by the Sandinista dictatorship.

Days after the conviction against Martinelli was issued, Panama’s highest electoral authority decreed the disqualification of the former ruler from seeking a second term in the general elections on May 5. The former president led the country in the five-year period 2009-2014.

Panama has denied safe passage so that Martinelli, against whom there is an arrest warrant, can leave for Nicaragua.

Source: AP