The US denies being behind protests in Cuba: “The accusation is absurd”

The United States reacted to the Cuban government’s accusations of being behind the protests that shook several cities in the country this March 17 and they have extended until this Monday.

“Let me be clear about this: The United States is not behind the protests in Cuba and that accusation is absurd” was the emphatic statement made by Vedant Patelprincipal deputy spokesperson for the State Department, at a press conference held at that government institution.

The US official assured that he was aware of reports about the spontaneous demonstrations that have been taking place on the island since this Sunday afternoon.

“Yesterday’s protests in several Cuban cities demanded electricity, food and fundamental freedoms. I think what we are seeing is a reflection of the serious situation on the island. We urge the Cuban government to refrain from violence and unjust arrests, and we ask the authorities to respect the right of Cuban citizens to peacefully assemble,” Patel asked.

Your message arrives after the Havana government will accuse Washington of being in complicity with the protesters who have peacefully come out to demand the right to a dignified life.

In the midst of the demonstrations in Santiago de Cuba and with the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) in that territory, Beatriz Johnson Urrutia, overwhelmed by the crowd that shouted “no more grinding” at herthe designated ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel said on his social network account that alleged terrorists based in the United States are the ones encouraging the protests.

The The US Embassy on the island asked the day before that the right of the Cuban people to express themselves be respected and that the repressive troops of the Díaz-Canel government respected the human rights of the protesters.

He The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) called the United States chargé d’affaires, Benjamin Ziff, for consultations this Monday.to complain about the recent protests that have occurred in Santiago de Cuba, as the epicenter, and in other cities in the country.

In a published statement published on its website, the Foreign Ministry said it had drawn attention to the “direct responsibility of the United States government in the face of the difficult economic situation that Cuba is currently experiencing and, specifically, in the face of the shortcomings and difficulties that the population faces on a daily basis, with depression and insufficiency of supplies and essential services, under the weight and impact of the economic blockade designed to destroy the economic capacity of the country.”