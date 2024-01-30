Miami couple arrested for stealing mailboxes

A man and a woman were arrested in Miami last week accused of stealing mail from several homes on Sunset Drive, AmericaTeVe reported.

The detainees, Miguel Hernández Sánchez, 30, and Dafne María Roldán, 29, were detained last Thursday.

The man in the area of ​​Sunset Drive and 63rd Terrace around 4 a.m. following a report of a suspicious person checking mailboxes while riding a scooter.

Hernández Sánchez hid on the side of some bushes and began to take off the clothes and black gloves he was wearing.

He then walked quickly through some nearby warehouses before an officer approached him.

Hernández Sánchez became very nervous and told the police that he was going to his girlfriend’s house on Miller Drive.

In that same period of time, he arrested Roldán at Sunset Drive and Southwest 87th Avenue for the same reason.

Several pieces of mail were found in the basket of Hernández Sánchez’s scooter and on the ground around him. The suspect was also carrying a knife.

They found Roldán four checkbooks, a check, a credit card, a Social Security card and mail that did not belong to him.

Hernandez Sanchez, who had previously been convicted of cocaine possession, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, loitering and carrying a concealed weapon.

For her part, Roldán has been accused of fraudulent possession of personal identification, organized scheme to defraud, illegal possession of five or more identifications and exploitation of elderly people for less than $10,000.

Recently, a Cuban who was surprised by a driver while walking through a residential area of ​​Miami, and accused of stealing from mailboxes in the area.

In a video circulating on the onlyindade Instagram account, a driver is heard asking “What are you doing?” to a man who was dressed completely in black and with a phone in his hand.

The alleged thief responded that he was waiting for some people who had summoned him to that place.

Without stopping the car, the driver tells the man that the police were coming, to which he responds that he doesn’t care.

“I have you on videos,” said the driver while again asking him what he was doing searching through the mailboxes.

The driver, who apparently did not stop recording at any time, caught the alleged thief running to flee the scene.