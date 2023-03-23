Michelle Vieth will fight for the application of the law that punishes revenge for intimate videos

Michelle Vieth was the victim of an intimate video leak in 2004 (Photo: Instagram)

Michelle Vieth remains firm in his fight to achieve justice in the case he suffered 19 years ago, when A video of her having relationships was released without her consent sex with a man whose face cannot be seen.

This situation caused many problems for the actress, who was mocked and criticized, in addition to seeing her privacy violated. Since then, the also television host pointed to her ex-husband Héctor Soberón as responsible for the leak of the video where she was exposed to the public eye.

Now, the protagonist of telenovelas like my naughty little and dreamers continues on the warpath get a law that punishes “revenge porn” to enter into force at the national levelespecially in these times, where almost the entire population can have access to the internet and it is possible to access video cameras, such as those of cell phones.

Michelle Vieth has suffered humiliation and ridicule for 18 years, when a video was released that violates her privacy (Photo: Instagram)

In a recent meeting with the press to promote the play 2X1 in which she participates, Michelle Vieth referred to the subject.

“I I’m fighting for a law called the Revenge Porn Actwhich exists in the United States, which is called Revenge Porn Lawin Mexico the initiative was put in the Senate in 2015 and simply we are looking for the applicability of this law. As soon as the law exists or is applied as such, then you can proceed in another way”, explained the 43-year-old comedian.

“I think that the information was handled there or there was a confusion, the Olympia Law exists, but I want to fight for the Revenge Pornography Law so that it is approved throughout the Mexican Republic, at the moment that this is achieved We will assess with my team of professionals what is going to be done or how to move forward”, he said regarding his particular case.

Since the leak of the video, the actress has pointed to her ex-partner, also actor Héctor Soberón, as responsible (Photo: @michellevieth / IG – @hector_soberon / IG)

Michelle Vieth stressed that this type of problem does not exclusively affect women, so she wants it not to be considered as a strictly gender issue.

“The truth is that I have been working a lot and I am working for this law to be supported because I believe that this problem is not a problem that only identifies me or women, I think it is a problem that is not only of gender but of humanity as such. I think that both men and women, I would like the message to reach them and I would like them to join this, ”she stressed.

Also an actress of the jackpot He described his effort as “ambitious” and assured that he wants to be “the last” that has had to go through this grievance.

The issue of leaking her video has been recurring for almost 20 years, so the actress wants to put a stop to the application of a new law (Photo: File)

“If yes, I was the first here in Mexico, what maybe I can also be the lastI know it is very ambitious, but at least I feel that it is my responsibility as a public figure to make this call to the citizenry and the truth is that I simply dedicate myself to working and to be able to improve things, the past, the past”, he highlighted.

When asked by a reporter, who asked her if she felt “revictimized”, that’s how the actress answered.

“We have to be very careful about that, not to revictimize the victims.then, at the moment when I can share the effort and the fight that we are making is to benefit humanity, not to re-victimize anyone.

“That is precisely why we are carrying out this fight and it is that we are joining efforts from all sides, even starting to talk to you right now is ask them to help me convene people so that there can be a positive change for all and for the benefit of all,” Vieth said.