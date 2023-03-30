Microsoft Bing’s chatbot receives ads

Microsoft Bing’s AI-powered chatbot will in the near future begin to contain ads, writes Microsoft’s corporate vice president, Yusuf Mehdi, in a new blog posts.

Exactly how the ads will be integrated with Bing’s chatbot is not yet completely clear in terms of design and quantity.

However, they seem to have already started appearing for some users. Something that was first noticed by The Verge.

Bing Chat now has Ads! It’s going to be fascinating to see how the unit economics of Ads in language models will unfold and affect search advertising. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/o5YjRjikOP — Deedy (@debarghya_das) March 29, 2023

Based on the example above, ads that appear in the chatbot’s responses are clearly marked as such. According to Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft will share ad revenue with partners whose content contributed to the chat response.

