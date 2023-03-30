Resident Evil 4 Remake hits 3 million sales in just two days

Resident Evil 4 Remake is off to a flying start. Not only has the title already attracted the highest number of concurrent players in the entire franchise, but the remake has sold at lightning speed and frequently.

Big sales success

In just two days, the Resident Evil 4 remake has sold over 3 million copies around the world, Capcom writes. The developer includes all platforms. This includes PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

The franchise is now 27 years old, I know that well because it was born the same year as me – 1996. This is where the Resident Evil journey started with the first entry in the series. Since then, Capcom has shipped well over 135 million units of the popular horror survival franchise to players.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is a new edition of the original title from 2005. The remake should offer a good introduction to the franchise, especially for newcomers, but also pick up long-time fans of the series with a revised story and a more modern feel.



Capcom suspects that the consistently high ratings and the attention from the previously published Chainsaw demo caused the high sales figures. Resident Evil 4 Remake was released on March 24, 2023.