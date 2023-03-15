Microsoft had been using GPT-4 in its Bing search engine from the start.

The integration of OpenAI’s artificial intelligence into Microsoft’s search engine was not really that of ChatGPT. It was actually a trial version of GPT-4.

You may have already tried GPT-4, OpenAI’s new artificial intelligence, without knowing it. ChatGPT’s integration into Microsoft Bing was not based on the chatbot model that has been causing a stir since December. The computer giant was able to benefit from an early version of GPT-4 to boost its search engine.

A close collaboration

“If you’ve used the new version of Bing in the past five weeks, you’ve already experienced a preview version of this very powerful model,” Microsoft reveals. in a blog post.

This is actually an open secret. Upon the announcement of the integration of ChatGPT within the Bing search engine, Microsoft had slipped that it would be an improved version of the model. Moreover, this close collaboration between OpenAI and the American group seems logical as their destiny now seems linked.

In January, Microsoft indicated that it wanted to inject several billion dollars into OpenAI. This operation naturally led to the expansion of the partnership between the two entities. This was materialized by the arrival of artificial intelligence within Bing. However, the companies were already linked since it was in October 2022 that Dall-E, the AI ​​image generator, joined the Microsoft Designer software.