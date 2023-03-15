Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: the game finally patches this highly criticized horror

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 have been dragging their feet since their launch. A far too strong gadget which, as a bonus, explodes the retina. We are talking about this horror that is the flash grenade. A non-lethal weapon certainly, but far too effective to the point that there are in all parts and often in quantity. As a result, some parts are a white flash festival to burn out your TV. If the studios in charge of balancing have already reduced its effects, a new update will finally allow players to no longer lose an eye while playing. It was time

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 finally add this long-awaited option

On Twitter, two main franchise studios pretended to chat together to announce the arrival of an extremely anticipated feature. From the next patch, it will indeed be possible to adjust the flash of the grenade to reverse it. Which means that instead of having a screen that turns white burning our eyes in passing, it will go black this time. An accessibility option that also allows hypersensitive people to be able to continue looking at their screen without fear of discomfort.

Better late than never

This kind of option is gradually starting to multiply, but unfortunately still remains quite rare in competitive FPS. However, it is a real problem for many players. Some are particularly sensitive to brutal flashes while others find it quite simply very unpleasant. It is even more so if you play in the dark. But this problem will soon be solved on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 et Warzone 2.0.

Modern Warfare 2 is available on PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Warzone 2.0 is also accessible on these same platforms, but as a free game. Both games are regularly updated and benefit from many events and crossovers, some of which are very, very surprising…