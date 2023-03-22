In fiscal year 2022, Microsoft broke a record by bringing in almost 200 billion dollars.

The Loop app is now available in public preview.

Microsoft Loop arrives with AI-powered features.

Microsoft is one of the most important companies in the world of technology, and has recently presented its own version of Notioncall “Loop“. This collaboration and organization tool promises to be a viable option for those looking for an alternative to Notion.

Starting today, any user can try the new collaborative work platform “Loop“, which includes functions driven by the intelligence artificial, in addition to full integration with other brand services, such as Microsoft 365. Microsoft Loop is a tool designed for the hybrid world, where teamwork is done remotely or in different places. With Loop, you can co-create content with your peers, leveraging each other’s ideas and adding an authentic touch of personality. Microsoft Corporation is a technological multinational of American origin and stands out for developing and marketing a wide range of software, hardware and IT services, both for companies and private consumers. It was founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The company has been headquartered in Redmond, Wash., since 1986. In fiscal 2022, the company broke its own record with revenue of nearly $200 billion. Currently, Microsoft and Amazon are fighting for market leadership in cloud products and services, through their versions of Azure y AWS. According to Statista, in December of last year Microsoft led the ranking, with revenues of more than 27 billion dollars.

Microsoft presents “Loop” its own version of Notion

Microsoft is launching its new app”Loop” in public preview today; However, this app has been available in private beta since last year and allows teams to collaborate in real time using components, pages, and workspaces. Loop. Microsoft Loop is available on the web iOS via Testflight and Android. On mobile, a work account is currently required, but support for personal accounts is coming soon.

This new web and mobile app can be used as a flexible canvas where team members can collaborate in real time. The application it can be used for brainstorming and project management, and can be seen as an alternative to Notion, a popular note-taking app that has evolved into an all-in-one workspace. to start with Microsoft Loop, users must create an initial workspace and then use templates to create different pages. Any content on a page Loop it can become a component, which can then be shared between Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Microsoft Whiteboard, and Word on the web. “At its core, the Microsoft Loop is about people – people who want to create together with ease, no matter where they are or what tools they use. It is a transformative co-creation experience that brings teams, content and tasks together across their tools and devices,” said Wangui McKelvey, General Manager of Applications and Endpoints at Microsoft.

Microsoft just announced its Notion competitor – Loop!

Some of the newest of “Loop” is that it has arrived with functions driven by the IA. In its support it has added Copilot in Loop, its new AI-powered assistant that is also available in a Microsoft 365 version.

The objective of Copilot in Loop is to complement and facilitate the work of the rest of the team. You can, for example, summarize annotations, rephrase text to make it shorter, or turn a paragraph into a to-do list, among other functions. With natural language, you can be asked to generate content, in the same way that you are asked to Bing. In addition, colleagues will be able to participate in the conversation with Copilot, trying to adapt the content to the needs of the team.

It should be noted that Copilot will also be available soon in Word and Outlook. This AI-powered assistant, specifically by GPT-4you will be able to create a PowerPoint presentation based on a Word document or vice versa, among other functions.

With Loop, Microsoft seeks to offer an alternative to existing applications and improve the user experience by allowing them to work more efficiently and as a team. This new tool from Microsoft is expected to become a popular choice for those looking for a comprehensive solution for task organization and collaboration.

