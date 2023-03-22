Smartphones, televisions: a right to repair up to 10 years after the end of the legal warranty, here is Europe’s proposal

The European Commission proposes to set up a right to repair which would be active at the end of the legal guarantee of 2 years. The goal ? Prioritize the repair of the devices concerned between 5 and 10 years by facilitating the process for consumers rather than having them go to the checkout again.

© Unsplash/PR MEDIA

At a time of planned obsolescence and tech products breaking down, the interests of consumers come first for the European Commission. The old continent wishes to set up a right to compensation between 5 to 10 years at the end of the legal guarantee of 2 years.

Read > Thermal cars: Europe changes its mind about banning them in 2035, here are the new proposals

A right to repair following the legal warranty

© Unsplash/PR MEDIA

The European Union would like the repair to be favored over the replacement of devices. Unless replacement is less expensive than repairing the affected product. In a new directive proposal of this Wednesday, March 22, Brussels puts the interests of consumers at the forefront. Companies must make an effort to make repair easier. Sometimes, having your device repaired is not easy with the many rules and other brakes from sellers to push consumers to go through the checkout.

At the end of the 2-year legal warranty, the European Commission would like a repairs cover to be put in place with a window between 5 to 10 depending on the devices concerned. Brussels explains that with this proposal, those in charge of repairs ” will be obliged to repair a product for 5-10 years after purchase (depending on the type of product), unless this is impossible (for example, if the products are damaged in such a way that the repair is technically impossible ».

Note that the repairs will be paid during this period between 5 and 10 years. Repairers will therefore compete with better prices for consumers.

As a reminder, the legal guarantee of 2 years allows a total replacement or repair of a device in case of defects. Unlike the right to repair between 5 and 10 years, it is free.

When will the right to repair be applied?

As specified in the columns of Numerama, this proposal will undoubtedly evolve until its implementation. The beginning of long procedures since the European Council made up of members from the old continent and the Parliament must look into it to deliver a final version. Suffice to say that the right to repair will not happen overnight.

Source : Numerama