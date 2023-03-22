Cloud gaming service Amazon Luna can now also be used in Germany

From now on you can also start playing in Germany on supported devices with Amazon Luna.
While Google has already scrapped its Stadia gaming project, Amazon is just getting started. The group is launching Luna in Germany, Canada and Great Britain with immediate effect. Luna has been usable in the USA since early 2022. There are no figures for cloud gamers yet.
Prime member benefits, pricing and availability
Amazon Prime members get access to a monthly changing selection of games at no additional cost. There is also the option of getting full access to 175 games as a Luna+ subscriber for EUR 9.99 per month, booking Jackbox Games for EUR 4.99 or Ubisoft+ Multi-Access for EUR 17.99 per month.
Prime members can also link their Ubisoft Connect account to Luna for free and play select Ubisoft PC games they already own directly on their Fire TV or other supported device. By the way, the list of supported devices is long and includes Fire TV, Fire tablets, Windows PCs, Chromebooks, Macs, iPhones, iPads and Android smartphones.
Amazon advertises that game streaming is particularly easy – comparable to streaming movies. If you want to try it out, you can sign up for a seven-day trial period. Getting started is easy, all you need is the Luna Controller app for iOS or Android, or alternatively a compatible third-party controller. Amazon also offer their own Luna controller for 69.99 euros. The selection of available games is online at amazon.de/playluna and gaming.amazon.de to see. There is also further information there.
- Amazon Luna now also available in Germany
- Prime members get access to games for free
- Luna+ subscribers get access to 175 games
- Can be linked to Ubisoft Connect account
- Many supported devices
- Luna Controller app or compatible controller required to play
See also:
This article contains so-called affiliate links. Clicking on it takes you directly to the provider. If you decide to make a purchase there, we will receive a small commission. Nothing changes in the price for you.