Bad joke? Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with crazy pre-order promotion

Who needs a beautiful figurine to put in the room or a fabric card when you can have this pre-order goodie? In Japan, everyone who pre-orders The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kindgom will receive a fork and spoon. But not just any fork or spoon! No, no, Nintendo only gives you the best of the best! Because the cutlery utensils are equipped with an exclusive “The Legend of Zelda” logo and come – so rumor has it – directly from Hyrule. If such a great gift doesn’t convince you, what will?

Cutlery set straight from Hyrule

Sure, the new “The Legend of Zelda” for the Nintendo Switch will certainly sell like hot cakes. Even “Breath of the Wild” was one of the best-selling games on the handheld hybrid. And it’s also logical that the game will definitely win all kinds of prizes and at the end of the year it will certainly be one of the candidates for “Game of the Year”. But if the trailer and our big analysis haven’t convinced you yet, then there will certainly be a new pre-order campaign that Nintendo has started in Japan.





Well, maybe the campaign also launched the local Amazon page, after all, the pre-order campaign is only available on the Bezos platform. Nonetheless, you seem to actually get a spoonful with your order! Finally no more cheap Ikea cutlery, from now on you can spoon your soup out of an original Hyrule spoon!

What do you say? You also need a fork to make the set complete? Well, that’s probably only available if you pre-order the much more expensive Collector’s Edition. After all, the metal for production is expensive and Nintendo does not determine welfare. For spoon and fork together you have to dig much deeper into your pockets. At least in Japan, in our region the campaign doesn’t seem to exist (yet).

What could be behind the crazy pre-order campaign?

If you really can’t do without the cutlery set that is probably also used by Zelda and Link, then you should check out the Amazon site. Theoretically, it should be possible to import the set to Germany. But why is Nintendo including a spoon and a fork in the game?

Well, that could be because cooking already played an important role in the predecessor “Breath of the Wild”. But as a Link, you don’t have the opportunity to eat your home-cooked delicacies in a civilized manner afterwards with a spoon and fork. Instead, you must resort to your bare hands. Perhaps Nintendo wants to use this pre-order campaign to remedy the situation, at least for you in real life.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023. In our big trailer analysis, we’ve broken down every single detail for you. And meanwhile the complete artbook has been leaked online. But beware: spoilers! Would you pre-order the game if it comes with such a cool cutlery set? Or do you already have Tears of the Kingdom in your shopping cart? Feel free to write that in the comments!