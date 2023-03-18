Image of the day: a 50s artist predicted the 90s JV

The principle is very simple: every day of the week, find an unusual or humorous image in the form of a visual, gif or video, related to the video game, high-tech or geek sphere, in the news or timeless!

No, what you will see below are not screenshots of cinematics from an old game from the 90s, but paintings by the Canadian artist Alex Colvilleall made between the 1950s and 1970s. His style seems to have predicted the aesthetics of 90s video games. As you can see, the lack of texture or weight on the characters’ limbs makes them look like 3D digital objects !

