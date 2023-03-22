Windows 11: the latest update makes your PC believe that it is the victim of a vulnerability, how to fix the problem?

Windows Defender’s latest mandatory security update (KB5007651) is causing concern for many users. An alert message is constantly displayed, saying that the local security authority is disabled. Here’s how to fix the problem.

The KB5007651 update bug on Windows 11

« Local Security Authority protection is disabled. Your device may be vulnerable. “. If you have this message constantly appearing on Windows 11, it’s normal. Many Windows 11 users have reported this bug with the latest Windows Defender Mandatory Security Update (KB5007651).

The Local Security Authority (LSA) is a protected subsystem that authenticates and logs users into a PC’s local system. LSA maintains information about all aspects of local security on a system and prevents, for example, the theft of sensitive information, such as login credentials. Whether the option is enabled or not, Windows 11 may show you this message permanently and here is how to remove it.

How to fix the bug of the latest March 2023 update for Windows 11?

Here’s how to remove the message ” Local Security Authority protection is disabled. Your device may be vulnerable on Windows 11:

Open Windows 11 Registry Editor. Navigate to KEY_LOCAL_MACHINESYSTEMCurrentControlSetControlLsa Check if RunAsPPL and RunAsPPLBoot are listed. If not, right-click on the Lsa folder and create new entries via DWORDs. Right-click the entries and make sure their values ​​are set to 2. Restart your PC.

For information, Microsoft has already spotted the problem and is working on a solution. ” This is a technical issue that we are aware of and are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible said a representative of the firm on its forums. Hopefully the aforementioned fix comes as soon as possible for everyone.

The new update, dubbed Moment 2, is now mandatory for version 22H2 Windows 11. This update notably marks the arrival of ChatGPT integrated with Bing in the taskbar. New features are also on the agenda to improve the user experience, such as the ability to disable the webcam for security reasons without having to stick adhesive tape on the sensor.