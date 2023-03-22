Beloved but Baffling ‘Camelot’ Gets the Aaron Sorkin Treatment E! News UK

“Camelot” opened on Broadway 63 years ago, a highly anticipated new musical from the creators of “My Fair Lady.” But luckily forever took a while.

Out of town, while trying to cut the overrunning production, a writer was hospitalized with an ulcer and the director collapsed from a heart attack. In New York, despite leading roles by Julie Andrews and Richard Burton, “Camelot” took months to find its footing, and only did so after a TV segment on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

Today the musical, written by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, is known as one of the last shows of Broadway’s Golden Age, but its traditional narrative – the Arthurian legend with all its romance, politics, its swordplay and sorcery – never really clicked.

“Unfortunately, ‘Camelot’ is weighed down by the burden of its book,” New York Times reviewer Howard Taubman wrote of the opening. This assessment a persisted. “It has one of the best scores of all time,” said Theodore S. Chapin, the former president of the Rodgers & Hammerstein organization, “but the plot is starting to go haywire. »