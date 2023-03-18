Microsoft starts the announced integration of Adobe Acrobat in Edge



Microsoft is now beginning the new integration of the Adobe Acrobat PDF engine in the Edge web browser. The change away from the Microsoft legacy engine was only announced at the beginning of February, and the changes are now starting.





Microsoft promises Edge users a completely new user experience for digital documents directly in the web browser. An update is now being distributed in Microsoft Edge’s regular “Stable” channel. The version number 111.0.1661.44 therefore enables the first users to activate the new PDF engine. This currently only works with administrator rights.



In the release notes the Edge team explains the changes as follows:

NewPDFReaderEnabled – Enabled Adobe Acrobat PDF Reader built into Microsoft Edge.

We have summarized what the new PDF reader can do even more than before in an overview at the end of the article. As part of the partnership with Adobe, all PDF functions previously offered will be adopted and supplemented in Edge. Some extras are only offered against payment.

Unlike other innovations, which Microsoft says it usually releases to all users within a few days, the new PDF engine will take longer. Microsoft had announced that it would start distribution in batches and complete it by September.

