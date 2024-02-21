Mike Trout wants to fulfill his contract with Angels

THE ANGELS -. Mike Trout spoke about his future and Anthony Rendón referred to his priorities in a series of interesting comments from the two veterans of the Los Angeles Angels Monday when hitters reported to spring camps in Arizona and Florida.

Trout, a three-time American League Most Valuable Player and 11-time All-Star, has only played in one postseason series and said he has no interest in asking for a trade despite the fact that his team began a restructuring after the departure of star Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Trout, 32, has spent all 13 years of his career with the Angels and in 2019 signed a 12-year, $426.5 million deal. The Angels went 73-89 last year, their eighth straight losing season. They have not reached the playoffs since 2014 when they lost a division series sweep to the Kansas City Royals.

troutfuera.jpg Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout (27) walks next to manager Phil Nevin as he leaves the game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, July 3, 2023, in San Diego. AP/Denis Poroy

“I think the easy way to get out is to ask for a trade,” Trout told reporters. “There might be a time, I haven’t really thought about it. When I signed the contract, I was loyal. I want to win a championship here. The whole picture of winning a championship or making the postseason here would be more satisfying than leaving or taking the quick exit. I think that has been my mentality. Maybe later if something changes.”

Trout said he has asked owner Arte Moreno and the front office to add more talent in free agency to help improve the team after the departure of Ohtani, who signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers.

“I’ll keep pushing as hard as I can,” Trout added. “Until the season starts or until the guys get signed, it’s my nature.”

A big acquisition the Angels made in free agency in recent years was signing Rendón for seven years and 245 million in December 2019, when he was coming off winning the World Series with the Washington Nationals. Rendón, a two-time Silver Slugger winner in seven seasons with the Nationals, has not played more than 58 games in his four seasons with the Angels due to injuries.

Rendón told reporters Monday that his enthusiasm for baseball has remained throughout his career, but he also noted that the sport “has never been a priority.”

“This is a job,” he admitted. “I do it to live. “My faith, my family comes before my work.”

Rendón indicated that getting married and having four children made him change his perspective, but he also emphasized that baseball remains a priority, although not the most important.

“Oh, it is certainly a priority,” Rendón indicated. “Because it’s my job, I’m here.”

