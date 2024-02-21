Price of the dollar today, February 20

MIAMI.- He Forex market experienced a slight movement in Europa after eleven stable days, while in United Kingdom maintains its stability. Meanwhile, in the countries of the region the dollar continues to present variations, with an upward trend in the parallel structures of Cuba and Venezuela .

After eleven closings without alterations, the price in the european market suffered a slight growth, going from 1.07 to 1.08 euros per dollar . The currency of the old continent is one of the most robust within the foreign exchange market where it is preserved as a refuge for investors.

In United Kingdomthe currency remains at £1.25 for the fourth consecutive day. The English currency remains “in his kingdom”occupying a preferential place in the Forex marketafter recovering from its departure from the euro zone.

In Japanthe American currency rose 0,23% to locate in 150.32 yen. The Japanese currency, along with the dollar, the euro and the pound sterling, is one of the strongest in the exchange market, despite having lost value against the American currency during the last month.

Quote in Cuba

In Mexicothe exchange market fell 0,05% and the currency was quoted at 17.05 Mexican pesos in it Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). In the Aztec nation, the Central Bank establishes the price guideline and this moves during the day in the buying and selling of the banks and serves as the exchange reference for the following day.

In Argentinathe official exchange rate, established by the Central Bank, had an increase of 0,33% to settle in 882.04 Argentine pesos per dollar. The official rate reduced the gap of more than 100% that it maintained with the parallel currency, after the drastic increase implemented by the president Javier Milei, in order to stabilize the economy. In the parallel structure of the so-called Dolar bluewhich during the last administration set the tone in the economy, now has an advantage of 26%. In this arena, the US currency is located in 1,110 Argentine pesos.

In Havanathe currency remains anchored to the 24 Cuban pesos per dollar since march 2005 at the exchange rate established by the Central Bank of Cuba. In the so-called parallel or black market, whose value is 12 times mayoris valued at 305 Cuban pesos.

Precio of the dollar in Venezuela

In Venezuelathe dollar declined 0,27% official rate, set by the Central Bank, to be established in 36,24 bolivars. While in the parallel currency, it increased 0,54% to quote in 38.23 bolivars.

In Colombiathe American currency did not suffer variations and maintains the same previous price of 3,917.84 Colombian pesos at the rate established by the Bank of the Republic. Annual inflation as of January was 8.35%according to figures from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE).

Source: With information from the Central Bank of the different countries and parallel structures