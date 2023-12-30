Milei government, a race against time to approve the measures

BUENOS AIRES.- The president of Argentina, Javier Miley believed for a few days that he would find a political system so weakened that he could count on the support of everyone, even Kirchnerism, “which does not happen and now he must speed up his pace,” declared journalist and researcher Silvia Mercado.

And indeed, the analyst considers, the shock suffered by what is now the opposition was very hard. I did not expect a defeat, taking victory for granted.

“However, Kirchnerism quickly fell in line with its electorate and went out to bomb the new government: finally, those who are against it are also many and fierce,” said Mercado, a journalist from The chronicler.

“In fact, they took to the streets with pots and pans in response to the announcement of the first purely liberal measures that the president launched through a package that his opponents called the decree, the now famous DNU” (Decree of Necessity and Urgency) , which must be approved by Congress.

The maelstrom has been phenomenal

But the journalist insists that “Milei wasted too much time believing that Peronism could give him its support in Congress. In reality, it was days, but the whirlwind since she won the second round has been phenomenal.”

“And now it is launched in a race against time to get the measures approved in both Chambers, in order to have greater legitimacy before the courts, since the questions will reach the Supreme Court and without the support of Congress it is practically impossible for the maximum court does it,” he said.

It happens that the DNU, Mercado added, “overlooks many legislative instances, powers that the Executive has by a law sanctioned by Néstor Kirchner, although neither he, nor his wife, nor Alberto Fernández, nor Mauricio Macri attempted to change the rules in 366 laws, in a single procedure. With this mega decree, Milei’s audacity, without a doubt, is historic.”

In short, the president of Argentina “has already realized that he will not be able to count on Kirchnerism, despite the fact that he gave a number of prerogatives to Cristina Fernández, such as eliminating the ability to sue some public offices that were central to rounding up to the former president. Even one of the PRO leaders who had been most involved in these causes, María Eugenia Talerico, (former Macrista official) was removed from the position of Director of Migration where she had been appointed, at the request of Kirchner’s widow.

But when it comes to voting, “he has the PRO, (Republican Proposal Party) part of the UCR (Radical Civic Union) and a few moderate Peronists to support him, as he was before his attempts to seduce Kirchnerism. An effort that unnecessarily wore out his allies, who no longer have the trust in him from the beginning,” the journalist added.

Its popularity remains high

However, Mercado added “it is more likely that he will achieve his objective with this DNU or with it divided into parts. Its popularity remains high, even on the rise, and will remain so for a few months, despite the very harsh adjustment in the State’s accounts and in each person’s life, eaten away by inflation that will continue to grow at unbearable levels.”

The question is how long that popularity will continue. Everything would indicate, according to Mercado, that March will be a critical month, very difficult for the Government because it is the return to classes, with all that it means in terms of expenses for families.

The year 2024 will be complex if it does not achieve a significant reduction in inflation, which remains to be seen. Its political system of alliances is weak. He decided to avoid co-government and face one-man leadership, now confronting Kirchnerism. This tension is what will strengthen him in the short term, since the failure of the Peronist-populist experiences is so notorious that they will give him a window of time that no predecessor had. It is true that no one received such an inheritance either.”

What can be expected is the question: “Disruptive solutions to face the dramatic problems that have been experienced in Argentina for decades, where there is no longer room for magic. Milei does not lack creativity. A good part of society is going to accompany him. For now, much more than half of the population,” concluded Silvia Mercado.

Reorganize social life

Santiago Leiras, political scientist and professor of Political Science at the University of Buenos Aires, said that he found some aspects of Milei’s decree interesting, although he acknowledges that he has not yet done a complete analysis, but he views some deregulation issues favorably. such as automotive registration and other social-related issues.

“It is a decree that is actually proposing to reorganize the social and political life of Argentina in a way that has not been done for decades. The problem continues to be the resources to be able to carry out this organization. He does not have support in Congress, although this body is fragmented and that can work in his favor. The support you may have is from a market and a public, both always volatile and that support you to the extent that you have results,” he highlighted.

Leiras said that “we have to see how this square is resolved. It has two unconditionally against: the street and the institutions and two in favor, but conditionally, the market and the people. We have to wait to see how this materializes.”

Your own hinge of history

The political scientist thinks that the new president establishes his own hinge of history, in a clear break with the tradition of the country’s new political cycles. It must be remembered that the new president decided not to address the legislative assembly (which they call the caste) and to do so “directly” to society on the esplanade of the National Congress.

In his opinion, this gesture was striking given the disposition of mercy to incorporate different sectors of the traditional political class when forming the new cabinet, coming from the PRO, from non-Kirchnerist Peronism and even from sectors linked to Sergio Massa in the second lines of the new administration.

“Does this gesture inaugurate a cycle marked by the conflict with the legislative institutions on the part of Javier Milei?”, a question, the answer to which has yet to occur.

