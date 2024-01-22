Military influencer Michelle Young dies at 34

Black week in the world of social networks. If just five days ago the death of the influencer Mila de Jesús came to light, known for her drastic weight loss that she herself showed to the world, now it is another news that happens to her: Michelle Young, American content creator and United States Army soldier, has taken his life. The first was 35 years old; the second, 34.

It was the deceased’s own family environment who reported the death, being the New York Post who has echoed this event. The young woman, whose Instagram profile exceeded 100,000 followerswas a well-known face in the country, especially for his defense of the country and the military pride he championed: He enlisted in the army when he came of age and has remained in its ranks for 16 years, including two visits to Afghanistan.

Maternity and mental health in the military

Above all, though, Young was a mother. Precisely to her daughter Gracie de ella, only 12 years old, she dedicated her last publication on social networks. Happy birthday to the sweetest girl I’ve ever met. She is a force to be reckoned with: she is resourceful, ambitious, kind, compassionate, intelligent, hard-working and selfless.wrote just four days ago.

Enlarge

After her death, Young’s closest friends have started a GoFoundMe campaign to help little Gracie financially. Mental illnesses are very common, especially in the militarysaid one of the friends who has supported this initiative, Sarah Maine, adding that She was a beautiful soul, an incredible friend, a single mother, a soldier.

Since I joined the army, Young had fought for better treatment of the mental health of American soldiers and for issues in which the military sector suffers some damages, such as little access to housing after military service. In addition, he used to volunteer in his neighborhood and upload it to social networks.

One of his last appearances in the latter field was during the Suicide Prevention Week, last September. There she remembered how her older brother took her life when she was only 14 years old. Two decades later, she is the one who does it. From the outside it seemed like it had everything. It’s proof that you never know what someone is going through or what the hell they may be fighting. We will never fill the voids in our hearts and we will always wonder why, laments Maine.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos and, why no, also a little humor from time to time.