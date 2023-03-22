Millions of small electric vehicles: Volkswagen’s strategy

Volkswagen wants to produce in Spain, under the Seat brand, more than 3 million small electric vehicles, in a renewed deployment strategy in a market segment in which it is behind its rivals.

VW understands that the auto industry is undergoing a revolution as electric vehicles become more popular and affordable.

Although VW, like several others (except Tesla), took longer than expected to adopt this change, the strategy to electrify is finally in all the change proposals.

We mentioned Tesla and obviously it has to be said that the company founded by Elon Musk was at the forefront of the EV revolution for years.

Tesla has primarily focused on producing high-end electric sedans and SUVs, and while it launched the more affordable Model 3 electric to appeal to a broader market, its products are still pricey for a middle-class audience.

Ford is another company that has embraced the (somewhat delayed) switch to electric vehicles. The company has committed $22 billion to the development of ecarswith plans to offer electric versions of its most popular models, including the F-150 pickup and Mustang sports car.

Other auto companies have taken an even more cautious approach to electric vehicles. General Motors, for example, set a goal of producing only electric vehicles by 2030. Its first 100% electric EV, the Chevy Bolt, struggled to gain market share.

Toyota is another company that delayed its entry into the EV market. The outgoing CEO, Akio Toyoda, as we published in Merca2.0, always said that the idea of ​​the brand was to move only towards hybrid technologybut that changed with the arrival of Koji Sato, who from April 2023 will take the reins of the Japanese company.

Volkswagen and its strategy for Seat

As VW announced this Wednesday, March 22 in Barcelona, ​​the brand plans to produce 3 million small electric vehicles at its two Seat plants in Spain between 2025 and 2030.

Said Wayne Griffiths, head of the unit Seatowned by Volkswagen.

The Teutonic vehicle manufacturer, one of the global leaders in the conventional market, is determined to definitively promote the electrification of its cars under the Seat brand and, for that, it is going to build a new battery plant in Spain.

Griffiths announced that Seat aspires to assemble 500 thousand electric cars a year in the medium term at its factory in Martorell, on the outskirts of Barcelona.

