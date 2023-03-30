Minecraft Legends gets a new story trailer

In fact, there are only three weeks left until the release of a new Minecraft title; Minecraft Legends. This is described as an action/strategy title and offers both traditional co-op and classic multiplayer.

The Minecraft titles aren’t necessarily primarily known for their well-written stories, but they still tend to offer a fun story and have a pretty well-stocked universe at this point. This time we get to fight a piglin invasion from the Nether, but what has caused all this, what is the piglin’s goal and what is your role in it all? Unfortunately, none of this gets any answers in a brand new trailer for the game, called Uncover an Epic Story.

However, we get to see a big battle and take a look at the charming graphics. Minecraft Legends launches for PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox on April 18. It’s also included with Game Pass from day one.