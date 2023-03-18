Miranda! announced a song with Cristian Castro

Miranda! announced in the last few hours a new guest at the “Hotel Miranda”, the musical project that consists of the reversal of the most important hits of the group’s career.

Through their social networks, the duo made up of Alejandro Sergi and Juliana Gattas revealed that the Mexican singer Cristian Castro will join to remake “Prisionero”, one of the classics of “El disco de tu corazón”, released in 2007.

It should be noted that the song and its respective video clip will be released this Monday, March 20 at 9:00 p.m. (Argentina time).

Various artists of great importance have already participated in the “Hotel Miranda”, such as Ca7riel with “Don”, Goyo Degano from Bandalos Chinos with the song “Christmas”, Lali in “Yo Te Diré” and Emilia Mernes with the ballad “Uno Los Dos”.