MKTG Access: Mailbox

The importance of blogging

“Why should your company have a blog”

“Super good point of view. The prospect of putting a “humanized expert” in any company is something that is of great value in the digital age. Today they opened the panorama for me regarding blogging”.

rickvazquezphoto

Consumers prefer the original flavor of products

They force Toblerone to modify its historic packaging

Hopefully it doesn’t change its original flavor. And the limited edition in light blue will come out again”.

Ed King

Users against animal abuse

They denounce a Cinemex employee for violently removing a dog from their facilities

“What a bad plan. It is not the way. Employees and their behavior are a sample of the values ​​that a company has”.

LG Edward Business

Working overtime is a topic of discussion on social media

Employee blocks her boss when the workday ends; goes viral for “setting limits”

“I had a boss who said that work is like school, that we should take homework. He always wanted to look good with those above and in the end there was a cut in personnel and all that he imposed did not work for him, they fired him ”.

Nelly Becerra

Technology generates debate for being an effective tool in tasks

Boy asks Alexa to solve his homework and action opens debate in networks

That means that the child takes advantage of the tools available to him to solve problems, I think that’s the point.

Open Exit

Mexican gastronomy as a profitable business

A foreigner charges a thousand pesos to teach how to make tortillas; “ancestral cooking experience”.

It is one thing to know how to tortilla and another very different to cook the nixtamal and make the dough to later tortilla. It may not be a science but frankly something simple is not. And if someone pays for it even I would.

Roman Israel Hernandez

Mexico has a variety of products compared to other countries

“Cuban visits a Bodega Aurrerá for the first time and this was the first thing he bought”

The message should be how grateful we should be for so many things that we have in Mexico. We are lucky in many ways. We are in glory with respect to many places, “Let’s be a little grateful and less arrogant.”

Arthur Flores

ChatGPT Impressions

What is GPT chat and how to implement it within marketing?

Very good tool, but there is still a long way to go before it approaches a professional job.

marketingmedmx

Strategic advertising on social networks

Ricardo Salinas scolds Elektra’s CM for giving advice instead of selling products

As I see it, it is a good strategy, because that way many will turn to see the tweet and the propaganda comes in the same post that is about refrigerators. Evidence that instead of giving advice you sell, but at the same time through the evidence of your CM, advertising is already implicit.

King David Espejel

The strategy of the new Tesla plant in Mexico

“Tesla’s strategy: lower prices to boost demand”

That’s right, ask Bill Gates when he created Microsoft for the public and not just for businesses.

jesus ramon millan

Empathy in the digital age

“Shopkeeper goes viral for leaving TV on for street children to watch cartoons”

This is what makes us understand the effect of collaborating, supporting your community with a simple detail, whom you feel you can help. Be empathetic with your environment. Excellent information.

silvia.marketing

Studies adapt to trends

“SEP endorses the technical influencer career”

Well… It’s cool that they change the name of the digital marketing area to attract the chaviza.

alexlicious

Equity and the wage gap is an issue to be discussed

“In Mexico, less than half of the leaders are women”

Women have an impressive leadership power that is being wasted, in order to go to a better port.

alcala.marketing

Will’s controversy Smith stays in the digital conversation

“First live streaming on Netflix; Chris Rock Responds to Will Smith”

I love how the stand up ends at the end… that one was slapped with a white glove.

Daniel Rock Gastelum