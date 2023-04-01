MKTG Access: Le Pub, Tecate agency – Merca2.0 Magazine

The Pub premieres directors and counts, well Tecate is the agency’s new client, after the brand broke a long relationship with Rock The Agency.

Tecate’s premiere as a client came accompanied by Almudena Blanco as Managing Director and Frederick Russias Chief Creative Officer at the pub.

“The opportunity to change the way agencies work with the best talent in the market and the Le Pub network in the world. It is time for strategy, business and creativity to really work together to achieve results that make people talk, and that is exactly what we will do”, explained Blanco.

The changes in Tecate They arrive at a very important time to compete in an industry that at the Latin American level sees the growth of segments such as craft beers, which are expected to reach a value of 30 thousand 480 million dollars this 2023, according to information from ICB, Market Data Forecast and Economic Value.

Like the changes in Tecate with a new advertising agency, Amstel Ultra has opted for art to advertise taking advantage of its sponsorship with Rafael Nadal, for which he carried out the recreation of 22 matchpoints of his Grand Slams, using technology object tracking and a robotic arm.

“Without a doubt, Rafa Nadal shares many of the values ​​that characterize us as a brand, a reason that led us to reflect part of his essence and pay tribute to his legacy to present an initiative that impacts and has meaning for our audience,” he said. Karen Dávilabrand manager Amstel Ultra.

NUMERALIA

Freedom House estimated that of 95 countries analyzed, 35 nations fell back in 2022 in the index of freedom they had and 34 countries improved.

Statista Market Insights measured TikTok’s concentration of advertising spend within social networks in the United States at 12 percent.

Airbnb reported that the number of reservations it has registered on its platform went from 193 million counted in 2020 to 394 million in 2022.

Figures from Politico and Morning Consult estimated in February that Donald Trump had a 48 percent Republican preference, to be the presidential candidate.

Flixpatrol published that Netflix only accounts for 21 percent of streaming platform accounts in the United States and only three percent in India.

Did you know…

To date, Apple’s original films and series have been awarded 344 wins and more than 1,400 award nominations from the film and entertainment industry, with winning titles such as the Emmy-winning comedy “Ted Lasso,” as well as from CODA, winner of the Oscars.

– “For more than a century, Coca-Cola has built and maintained its iconic status around the world as a symbol of optimism that has refreshed generations. With pride, and for many decades, we have seen our brand celebrated and reimagined by numerous artists and creators, including the most famous case: the pop-art icon Andy Warhol”, Pratik Thakar, Global Head of Creative Strategy and Integrated Content for Coke. –

Marketing Geek: Lenses AR y wireless

The augmented and virtual reality viewers are betting, the same on lowering their prices, as happened with Meta and the discount it made on its equipment, as well as launching state-of-the-art technology in this category, such as Xiaomi did with the Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Editionpresent in the MWC 2023. The technology of this product is based on retina display and one-key electrochromic dimming, demonstrating the value of design and innovation in new consumer categories.

Digital Trends

