Leak: This Star Wars legend returns in Andor Season 2

Last year we didn’t just regularly talk about the Star Wars series Andor, but also reported information about the second season. Filming is currently taking place for them. Accordingly, sometimes details that were not necessarily intended for this purpose are made public. This includes, for example, the return of a Star Wars legend in the second Andor season. This was recently confirmed by photos from the set and a video recording. Both the pictures and the recording are currently haunting social media.

Possible spoiler for Andor season 2

The first encounter between Mon Mothma and Cassian Andor filmed. It is difficult to judge what exactly the two characters are discussing in the scene that was shot. Mothma had previously appeared in the first season of the Disney Plus series.

According to the scene shot, it would be assumed that her story will also be told. Although the series is scheduled to continue in 2024, an exact release date for Andor Season 2 is not yet known. In any case, fans will have to be patient a little longer before they can find out what the conversation is all about. In the meantime, there should certainly be one or two leaks about the Disney Plus project.

More Star Wars news

Currently dominates in the Star Wars cosmos The Mandalorian the happening. Finally, we are currently reporting on the release of Season 3 on Disney Plus. In addition, with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a potential top title for the brand is just around the corner. Another Respawn title from the cosmos of the same name is said to have been inspired by Jedi Knight.

Sources: Sffgazette, Youtube (Oscar Budding)