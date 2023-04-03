Mole and the Tor team release browsers together

Vpn provider Mullvad and the anonymity-promoting Tor project release a browser in a joint project. This is announced by Mulvad in one blog posts on its site, and says that Tor Browser was developed to reduce tracking and so-called “fingerprinting” – or signaturinsamling as we can call it in Swedish.

The idea of ​​the common browser is that it should be used together with a vpn browser, and not – unlike the already existing Tor Browser – by network technology with the same name.

– Today’s mass surveillance is absurd. Both regarding commercial actors within big tech, but also from governments. That’s what Jan Jonsson, CEO of Mullvad VPN, says in a comment.

He continues:

– We want to free the internet from mass surveillance and a VPN service is not enough to achieve anonymity. From our perspective, there has been a gap in the market for those who want to run a privacy-focused browser as good as the Tor Project’s, but want to do so in conjunction with a VPN service.

Here you can read more about Mullvad Browser and what the browser offers the user in terms of privacy-promoting functions and other things.