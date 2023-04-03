Netflix: These films and series restart this April week!

subscribers of Netflix This week we can look forward to a number of films, series and documentaries being added to the streaming platform’s catalogue. A colorful mixture of genres awaits you in the coming days. One of the highlights is, for example, the music documentation about singers Lewis Capaldi. In particular, the focus is on the rise of the Scottish musician to become a Grammy winner. Already at April 5, 2023 can the documentary be seen.
At the beginning of April, several new Netflix series will also start. This week alone you can catch the debut seasons of BEEF, Transatlantic and also Divorce Attorney Shin look at. Reality fans should check out April 6, 2023 IRL – In Real Love throw. Netflix’s next comedy special was starring Mo’Nique produced. Here your program “My name is…” be considered. One Overview with all restarts this week – including the dates – can be found below!
New movies and series on Netflix
4.4.
- La firma
- Mo’Nique: My Name Is…
5.4.
- Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
- Public Enemy: The Book of Revelation
- Max and the wild 7
- pelican blood
6.4.
- BEEF
- IRL – In Real Love
- No sorry
- The Peanut Butter Falcon
- Weissbier in the blood
7.4.
- Ahh Belinda
- Chupa
- Jusqu’ici tout va bien
- Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign
- Transatlantic
8.4.
- Divorce Attorney Shin
- hunger
More Netflix highlights in April
Of course, Netflix has more films and series planned for the coming weeks of April. Already a few days ago we gave you one overview given what you can see this month! The new additions include, for example, Power Rangers: Once & Always, The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die and Rough Diamonds.