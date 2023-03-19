Money captured: Unknown persons blow up ATMs in Berlin-Prenzlauer Berg and flee on bicycles

An ATM was blown up in Prenzlauer Berg on Sunday night. As the Berlin police announced on Sunday, two men are said to have gained access to a shopping center on Greifswalder Strasse shortly after 3 a.m. There, the duo blew up the ATM of a bank branch, it was said.

Outside of the shopping center, a third man is said to have been a lookout. After the crime, all three men fled on bicycles in the direction of the Greifswalder Straße S-Bahn station. The State Criminal Police Office’s investigations are ongoing. (tsp)

