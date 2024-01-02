More children are eligible for Florida KidCare health insurance

MIAMI.- A law came into force in Florida that aims to close the gap in which families with children whose income is too high to obtain benefits from the Medicaid However, they are forced to pay for health insurance that they cannot afford.

The new law, known as HB 121, allowed the expansion of KidCare from 200% of the federal poverty level to 300% to offer subsidized health insurance to children whose family has income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level.

Until last December, children in a family of four could benefit from health insurance under Florida KidCare if they earned up to a maximum of $64,500 annually. Starting in January 2024, eligibility is expanded up to $83,250 in income.

The measure constitutes relief for families who were excluded from Medicaid when the public health emergency declared by the federal government due to COVID ended, with which a large part of Medicaid expenses were subsidized.

Some studies indicated that with the end of the health emergency more than 1.7 Floridians would be left out of Medicaid, many of whom would be children. The new rule provides health protection to these minors.

Florida KidCare groups four health insurance programs sponsored by the federal and state governments that together provide continuous coverage to Florida children from birth to age 18.

Florida KidCare insurance includes doctor visits, vision services, hospital stays, vaccines, emergencies, preventive diagnostic exams, mental health, dental care, surgery, prescriptions, among other benefits.

