More classic games are coming to Switch’s online service

A Nintendo has announced the release of more classic games for Switch’s online service, with the highlight going to ‘Kirby’s Dream Land 2’ – which was originally released for the Game Boy.

In addition to this classic title from one of Nintendo’s mascots, Switch Online subscribers will also be able to enjoy Game Boy’s ‘BurgerTime Deluxe’, Super Nintendo’s ‘Side Pocket’ and NES’ ‘Xevious’.

Recall that Nintendo recently added the ability for players to enjoy Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games on Switch Online, an addition that requires members to also subscribe to the Expansion Pack.

Also Read: Nintendo Switch Successor Will “Delight and Surprise”