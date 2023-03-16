Second life for Second Life: 20 years later the official app is coming



Second Life should be breathed a second life. 20 years after the launch of the virtual world on the desktop, the developers want to take the leap to a new platform for the first time: smartphones. Now there are the first pictures from the app and a date for the beta.





The cult world of Second Life is presented in an app version

From the digital casino to dubious virtual real estate transactions to the porn island: the history of Second Life has countless curious and exciting chapters. The platform may have been long forgotten by many, but 20 years after launching on desktop, developer Linden Lab is still making millions with a loyal community. What could contribute to a renewed spread? Developers hope a Second Life app is the answer.

In the web forum Not too long ago, a community manager from the Second Life developer made a corresponding announcement about the virtual world. A first impression of the efforts is also provided in a video that also goes into the planned functions in more detail. In the past, they had repeatedly tried to develop a mobile viewer for the game, but now they really want to make it to the release with a solid roadmap. The first important date that is mentioned: A beta version of the app for iOS and Android is to be released this year.

Before the announcement, the foundations had been laid for the application to function smoothly across both platforms. Technically, the Second Life app is built on Unity. Deploying the engine has “paved the way for residents to explore the virtual world across multiple mobile phone and tablet platforms.” But that’s not all: Linden Lab wants to be loud game developer also implement “cross-progression”, i.e. synchronization across all platforms – an important factor for the existing community, some of which have invested a great deal in the desktop version.

Since it started two decades ago, around 36 million people have registered with Second Life, but the number of active users has fallen sharply in recent years. If Linden Lab manages to develop a fully-fledged app for its loyal community, that would certainly be an important step for the continued stability of the platform. It remains to be seen whether an app can attract many new users.

