More complaints in La Plata due to the lack of light: in CABA and the suburbs, more than 110,000 users without service

Residents of different neighborhoods reported power outages, several of which lasted several hours. According to reports sent to the Whatsapp of THE DAY (2214779896) in El Quimilar de City Bell they assured that “there has been no light since yesterday at 9:00 p.m. It is already 8:20 a.m. the next day and we are still without service. The supply was restored at 4 in the morning, while residents of Villa Castells, from 10 and 487, assured today that “we have been without light since 13 on Monday.”

“Since yesterday at 9 in the morning, the area of ​​Calle 20 between 44 and 45 has been without electricity,” Karina told EL DIA on Tuesday. For his part, Jorge wrote this morning to say that “in the Parque Saavedra area, from 16 between 66 and 67, a single phase does not work, but there are many residents who have been without electricity for more than 12 hours.” Also in 35 between 5 and 6 they had run out of service after midnight and this morning they continued with the same scenario.

“In 37 between 26 and 27 we have been without electricity since yesterday at 10:30 p.m., said Carlos, a resident of La Loma, who added to the claim of other frontistas who denounced that in that area “our power is permanently cut off.” In a delicatessen and chicken shop of 44 between 20 and 21 they assured that “we lost a lot of merchandise. We had to throw everything away.”

While in Plaza Azcuénaga they stated this morning that “we have been without electricity for 24 hours without interruption.”

On the other hand, since yesterday the courts of La Plata were left, in parts, without electricity, as they denounced. It is about the building on Calle 8 between 56 and 57, which is “at half speed” because “one phase is down.” For example, Guarantee Court 6 and the Ombudsman 4 were still without supply.

From Edelap they reported that “the cases are specific, on which we are working to reestablish the service in the shortest possible time.”

They also indicated that “we are going through a quarter with historic record temperatures as publicly reported by the National Meteorological Service, the hottest since 1961 with ten heat waves. In a context like this, occasional interruptions may occur in the home or zonal distribution network as the cases consulted. In all of them work is being done to provide an answer and normalize the service in the shortest possible time”.

“There are no chronic problems, but short-term problems contextualized in an extreme weather event that affects not only the region but the entire country,” they detailed.

IN CABA AND AMBA

A total of 115,403 users in the city of Buenos Aires and the Buenos Aires suburbs continued today without electricity supply, in another day of sweltering heat with a maximum of 36 degrees and with a red alert due to extreme temperatures for the region.

According to the record of the National Electricity Regulatory Entity (ENRE) at 1:50 p.m., the number of Edesur users who did not have electricity totaled 112,584, belonging to the Federal Capital and the Buenos Aires districts of Almirante Brown, Avellaneda, Esteban Echeverría, Lanús, Hills of Zamora, Quilmes, Ezeiza, Berazategui and Florencio Varela.

Meanwhile, in Edenor the number of users without electricity was 2,819, mostly from CABA and the Buenos Aires districts of San Miguel, Moreno, San Isidro, Tigre, 3 de Febrero, Escobar, General San Martín, La Matanza, Merlo, Pilar, San Fernando and Vicente Lopez.

This morning, according to the state of the electrical network published by the ENRE at 10:35, the number of users without electricity exceeded 40,000, so the situation began to get more complicated as the afternoon progressed.

Even yesterday afternoon, there were more than 123,000 users without electricity in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA), with a temperature that reached almost 40 degrees and record energy consumption.

As reported, yesterday at 3:15 p.m. a new all-time high for power demand of the Argentine Interconnection System (SADI) was registered, with 29,089 MW, exceeding by 527 MW the record reached last Friday of 28,562 MW.