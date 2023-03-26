More than 3,000 refugees landed on Lampedusa

Despite the recent devastating boat accidents, many people seeking protection continue to dare to cross the Mediterranean Sea towards Italy. In the past two days, more than 3,000 people have arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa alone, the Italian news agency ANSA reported today.

A total of 1,387 people reached the small island yesterday. On Friday there were even 1,778 people. Those seeking protection, including many children, reached Lampedusa in several boats. The sea rescue ship “Louise Michel” and patrol boats from the Italian authorities came to the rescue of some boats.

Eight bodies recovered

Eight people died on Saturday crossing the Mediterranean Sea into the EU. Two small boats were in distress near Malta – the eight bodies that were recovered were brought to Lampedusa by the Italian Coast Guard overnight, ANSA further reported.

Lampedusa Mayor Filippo Minnino, meanwhile, called for a joint European mission in the Mediterranean. “Europe and Italy must realize that there is a state of emergency in the Mediterranean. Women, children and men continue to die,” the politician said, according to ANSA.

“Migrant Boom” and “Exodus”

In Italy, the arrival of thousands of people seeking protection has been discussed for some time. The media are already talking about a “migrant boom” or “exodus from Tunisia”. This sometimes leads to devastating boat accidents, such as at the end of February off the coast of Calabria with dozens of deaths.

According to official figures, Italy has already registered more than 21,000 boat migrants since the beginning of January – in the two previous years there had been around 6,000 at this point in time.