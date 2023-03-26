Algerian cuisine: the UK ambassador approves the Chorba Frik-Bourek combo

It’s no secret, the traditional Algerian cuisine do unanimity with tourists who visit the country. Whatever the region where the travelers go, a series of dishes more delicious than the others are served to them. TA tradition passed down from generation to generation, hospitality is a value rooted in our customs. And what better way to honor a guest than to serve him a typical Algerian meal? That’s whatTo experimented UK Ambassadorinvited for a Iftar traditional good from home by the members of his team.

Ramadan 2023 : the ambassador UK in Algeria is trying out the traditional association Chorba Bourek

Sharon Wardle has been the official representative of the United Kingdom in Algeria since January 2021. During her two years of service, the English diplomat managed to forge links with the Algerian members of her staff. Say Ramadan, Wardle was able to discover some of the Algerian culinary customs tasting 2 typical Algerian dishes.

Delicious 🇩🇿 Iftar for one – courtesy of lovely colleagues (chorba frik & bourek of course) ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/ODxVPinWLx — Sharon Wardle (@SWardleFCDO) March 25, 2023

At a Iftar organized by her “charming colleagues” as she describes them, the ambassador was able to discover the succulent combination of chorba Frik and of building stretch crisp. An association that we no longer present on the tables ramadanesques Algerian. Touched by the gesture and in awe of the country’s traditional cuisine, Wardle shares his experience on his official Twitter account.

Wardle et baddari want to develop university research Algerian-English

Some more days soon, the ambassador Wardle had met the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific ResearchKamel baddari. The meeting focused on exchanges between the two countries in terms of university research.

An honour to meet HE Min of Higher Education & Scientific Research, Prof Baddari with @dzBritish colleagues to discuss plans for 🇩🇿 🇬🇧 university & research collaboration, ELT & to share the new 🇬🇧 Intl Tech Strategy @ukinlgeria pic.twitter.com/IrWNyI63cD — Sharon Wardle (@SWardleFCDO) March 23, 2023

An Algerian-British collaboration with a view to develop the university education sector was also discussed. The two parties also exchanged about the program ELT (English Language Teaching).