Motagua qualified for the Quarterfinals after drawing with Pachuca

The match held this Thursday between the Tuzos and Ciclón Azul ended with a tie between the two contenders.

The locals began winning with a goal from Illian Hernández in the 72nd minute of the complementary stage, while through Eddie Hernández the visitor equalized the match in the last minutes of the game.

Luis Chavez took a tremendous shot 7 minutes into the first half and the ball hit the post. It could not be.

According to the statistics, Pachuca finished off the goal more times than his rival (23): 8 to a good destination, 13 outside and 1 just crashed into one of the sticks. However, it was not enough to move the score in their favor.

Illian Hernández was the figure of the match. The Pachuca striker scored 1 goal, finished off the opposite goal 4 times and made 4 correct passes.

Eddie Hernández was also important. The Motagua forward scored 1 goal, finished off the opposite goal 3 times and made 6 correct passes.

The process of the match was very close and intense, with more nerves than play. There were a large number of cautions: Wesly Decas, Gustavo Cabral, Cristian Arango, Juan Delgado, Óscar Murillo, Raúl Santos and Erick Sánchez.

Pachuca’s technical director, Guillermo Almada, proposed a 4-4-2 strategy with Óscar Ustari in goal; Kevin Álvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Óscar Murillo and Mauricio Isais on the defensive line; Francisco Figueroa, Erick Sánchez, Luis Chavez and Romario Ibarra in the middle; and Cristian Arango and Eduardo López in attack.

For their part, those led by Ninroll Medina stopped with a 4-4-2 scheme with Marlon Licona under the three sticks; Cristopher Meléndez, Marcelo Pereira, Raúl Santos and Wesly Decas in defense; Gaspar Triverio, Jonathan Núñez, Juan Delgado and Iván López in midfield; and Lucas Campana and Eddie Hernández up front.

The referee Iván Barton Cisneros was selected to carry out the actions of the game.

Ciclón Azul eliminated the Tuzos from CONCACAF – CONCACAF Champions League 2023, even though the second leg ended in a draw.

