‘Motor’. The new band by Budda Guedes and Cabeleira is presented on Saturday

Budda Guedes and João Cabeleira formed a band and will present it this Saturday, March 18th, as well as the group’s first album, in Tokyo Lisbon, at 11 pm.

The band is called ‘Motor’, the name that also gives the title to the album, and also features Donovan Bettencourt and Sérgio Nascimento.

The disc was recorded at Xutos and Pontapés studios in just four days. ‘Motor’ was produced, recorded and mixed by Budda Guedes.

The band’s objective was, according to a statement sent by the members to the News by the Minute“rocking in 2023, with the energy of the classics, without resorting to the editions and manipulations that have been transforming music into an infinite ready-to-wear”.

Tickets for the concert are now on sale at Ticketline and usual places and cost 10 euros.

