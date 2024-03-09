Move your clock forward 1 hour, this Sunday there is a change of daylight saving time

MIAMI — The clocks will go forward one hour in the United States this Sunday, March 10, the date that marks the start of daylight saving time 2024, the measure affects the majority of Americans.

That is, prepare to lose an hour of sleep. At 2:00 am on March 10, it will be 3:00 am dawn y it gets dark one hour later. There will be more sunlight in the afternoon.

With the end of winter, the measure known as “Spring Forward” allows there to be an extra hour of light during the day for more than half a year, the site reveals Almanac.com.

There are some states and territories that do not observe daylight saving time. These are: Arizona (except the Nation Navajo), Hawaii, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Guam, Samoa Americana, Northern Mariana Islands.

Daylight saving time in 2024 will end on the first Sunday in November, the 3rd at 2:00 am local time. At that time, the clocks will go back one hour.

In most cases, Americans don’t have to worry about making the change manually, since many cell phones, computers and electronic devices change the time automatically, but it doesn’t hurt to check them with any atomic or clock clock. string, or a digital one that is not programmed or connected to the internet. Above all, check your car’s dashboard clock!

The general idea is that the change allows everyone to make better use of natural light, since it brings forward the relojes one hour in spring gives us more light during summer afternoons, saving on electricity consumption energy.

In the case of Arizona, the hours of summer It was used since 1918, but decided to opt out in 1968. Although the state retains standard time, the Nation Navajo In the northeast of the state the weather changes twice a year.

History of time change in the United States

The idea of ​​advancing clocks during the summer to take advantage of natural light dates back to the 18th century, with Benjamin Franklin as one of its first proponents. The first large-scale implementation of time change occurred during World War I as an energy-saving measure.

In 1918, a federal law was established that standardized the start and end of daylight saving time for states that adopted it. During World War II, time change became mandatory throughout the country to optimize the use of resources.

In 1966, Congress enacted the Uniform Hours Law to simplify the official pattern of the time change, establishing its start on the first Sunday in April and its end on the last Sunday in October.

In the 1970s, the oil crisis revived interest in energy savings, and daylight saving time spread to more states.

In 2007, the law was changed to extend daylight saving time from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November.

Currently

There is an ongoing debate about the effectiveness of daylight saving time in saving energy and its impact on health, transportation and the economy.

Some studies suggest that energy savings are limited, while others report benefits in reducing traffic accidents and electricity consumption.

There are those who propose eliminating the time change or keeping it permanent, without reaching a definitive consensus. More than 20 states have introduced legislation to eliminate the semiannual change, but this decision depends on the rest of the states doing the same and the Department of Transportation Authorize the change.

(email protected)

Source: USA Latino, US.AS, Time And Date, US Department of Transportation