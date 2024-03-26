Murder charge against train pusher suspect

In other news, the man who police say pushed a person onto the tracks of the ‘4’ train in Manhattan is arrested and charged with murder.

The victim died after being hit by the train in what is described as an unprovoked attack.

The defendant was identified as Carlton McPherson, 24 years old.

The fatal incident occurred around 7 p.m. Monday at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue station in East Harlem.

The train driver was unable to stop in time. The victim has not been identified yet.

“The tone of law and order begins at the turnstiles,” NYPD Chief of Traffic Michael Kemper said at a press conference on Monday.

The attack comes just weeks after Governor Kathy Hochul deployed members of the National Guard and state police to the subway network.

This to reinforce the presence of the New York police.

According to authorities, overall crime in the transportation system has dropped 15% so far this month compared to last year.

However, several high-profile shootings and stabbings in recent months have scared many travelers.

Hours before Monday’s news conference about the plan to send more officers into the system, a man was stabbed multiple times on a subway train in a dispute over smoking, police said.

A suspect was arrested.

RELATED NEWS:

______________________

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.