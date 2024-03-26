Interamerican Institute for Democracy presents the book Bolivia, disguised dictatorship

MIAMI.- The Interamerican Institute for Democracy invites the presentation of book Bolivia, disguised dictatorshipby the authors Israel Mérida Martínez and Ruth Cabero Arista in an activity in which they can talk about the findings revealed by the work.

This Tuesday, March 26 at 11:00 AM at 2100 Coral Way. Ste: 500. 33145. Miami, Florida, led by Tomás Regalado and Iliana Lavastida, under the moderation of Francisco Endara Daza, with comments by Carlos Sánchez Berzaín, attendees will be able to hear the testimonies of Patricia Galarza, Antonio Saravia, Jorge Santiesteban, Ana María Cortéz, Guido Añez, Germán Gutiérrez, Tomasa Yarhui.