NYPD officer shot dead in Queens

An on-duty police officer is shot to death in the Far Rockaways, authorities said.

On Monday afternoon, Police Officer Jonathan Diller, 31, and his partner were responding to a vehicle illegally parked at a bus stop in Far Rockaway shortly before 5:50 p.m. when a suspect pointed a gun at them. weapon, according to the police in a press conference.

The suspect fired the gun, and Diller was hit, police said.

Diller was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said at the news conference.

Caban said police believe Diller was shot in the torso under his bulletproof vest. Diller’s partner also fired, hitting the suspect, according to Caban.

Police said the suspect was expected to survive. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

The fatal shooting marked the NYPD’s first on-duty death since Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera were shot to death in January 2022.

“We are here too many times. This is a difficult time,” Caban said. “There will be a lot of time for anger, grief and processing grief, but right now, our prayers are with our fallen officer’s family, his fellow officers and every member of the New York City Police Department. But Above all, they are with the agent himself.

Diller, a resident of Long Island, had been with the New York Police Department for three years, according to Police Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny at the press conference.

Mayor Eric Adams called the shooting a “senseless act of violence.”

“The person had a complete disregard for the safety of this city,” Adams said. “Today we lost one of our children, and it is extremely painful.”

Police advised passersby to avoid the area around Mott Avenue, between Central Avenue and Smith Place, due to the ongoing investigation.

In a statement issued Monday night, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said, “It takes unimaginable courage to protect and serve the City of New York, knowing there is a chance you may not make it home.” with your family at the end of the day.”

_____________________

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.